Manchester United consider hijacking Liverpool’s move for Giorgi Mamardashvili

Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to Valencia could have been Giorgi Mamardashvili’s final match as a Valencia player. Liverpool have advanced their efforts to sign the 23-year-old goalkeeper this week, and they will hope that an full agreement will be reached in the coming days. Once it is, he would be immediately loaned to another club in the English top flight, likely to be AFC Bournemouth.

Valencia will not stand in Mamardashvili’s way of a move to the Premier League, and they do not intend to make their negotiations with Liverpool difficult. However, it also won’t be overly straightforward either, which could play into the hands of Manchester United.

According to the Mirror, Man United are considering whether to make a late attempt to sign Mamardashvili, who would be very interested in a move to Old Trafford. However, time is not on their side, as sales would be required before they could enter into serious negotiations with Valencia.

There’s no doubt that Valencia would appreciate the extra interest, as it could drive up the price that they demand for Mamardashvili. However, as things stand, Liverpool are firm favourites to sign the Georgian ‘keeper.