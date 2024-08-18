Manchester City to offer bumper contract to star performer as efforts made to ward off Real Madrid interest

According to Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid are not planning to sign a Toni Kroos replacement. However, that has not stopped Manchester City from fearing a possible approach for Rodri Hernandez from the reigning Champions League champions.

Rodri is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world at the moment, and he’s currently one of the leading contenders to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or. He’s someone that Real Madrid are more than aware of, and his profile and characteristics are appreciated.

According to the Mirror (via Diario AS), Man City are preparing to offer Rodri a new contract, which would serve to stave off any attempts from Real Madrid. The salary offered would be double his current earnings.

There’s no doubt that Rodri would improve Real Madrid, as he would with any club in the world. However, it would be a surprise if efforts were made to sign him, given the amount of trust that has been placed in the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.