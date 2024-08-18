La Liga clubs eyeing move for out of favour Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona were without Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Ilkay Gundogan for Saturday’s La Liga opener against Valencia, while Pedri was only fit enough for the bench. That left Pablo Torre as the only natural attacking midfielder available to Hansi Flick, but despite this, he played zero minutes at the Mestalla.

Fermín López will return to training on Tuesday. @fansjavimiguel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 18, 2024

Flick opted to use Raphinha centrally, with Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres on the wings. For Torre, this appears to be an indication that he will not be counted on this season, making a departure over the coming seem even more inevitable.

As per Sport, clubs in La Liga and Segunda are interesting in signing Torre, and it would come as no surprise if Barcelona were to sanction a departure before the summer transfer window closes on the 30th of June.

Torre arrived at Barcelona in the summer of 2022 with plenty of promise, but his chances in the first team have been few and far between. It remains to be seen whether he departs permanently, although it could end up being a second loan in two years.