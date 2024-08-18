Juventus and Real Sociedad dealt blow in bid to sign Atletico Madrid starlet

Atletico Madrid are hopeful that the sale of Joao Felix to Chelsea will be finalised in the coming days. Once an agreement has been reached, it would allow them to re-activate the signing of Conor Gallagher, who has been in limbo ever since Samu Omorodion’s move to the London club collapsed at the 11th hour.

Felix may not be the only big-money sale made by Atleti during the final weeks of the summer transfer window. Club bosses would allow Samu to still be sold, with Relevo reporting that it would ensure that the necessary funds are there for a new left-sided centre-back to be signed.

Juventus and Napoli have both enquired about signing Samu, as have Real Sociedad. Imanol Alguacil is desperate to have a new striker in his squad for the new season, and for now, a new deal for Borja Mayoral has yet to be agreed upon with Getafe.

However, all three clubs have been rebuffed. They were each looking for a loan, but Atletico Madrid will only contemplate letting Samu leave if he does so on a permanent basis. They would even accept the purchase of 50% of the 20-year-old’s rights, which would constitute a lower fee being paid.