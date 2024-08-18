Imanol Alguacil claims Mikel Merino has ‘already left’ Real Sociedad for Arsenal

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil has dropped the clearest hint yet that Mikel Merino will join Arsenal next week.

La Real have been locked in transfer talks with the Premier League side for over a month and a deal is reportedly close to completion.

Merino was left out of Real Sociedad’s opening game of the season, as per Alguacil’s request, with a €35m deal set to be agreed before the transfer window closes on August 30.

Alguacil’s team slipped to a 2-1 home defeat against Rayo Vallecano as Martin Zubimendi came off the bench to score after rejecting a move to Liverpool.

The incoming days will be decisive but Alguacil is planning for life after at least one of his midfielders.

“There are no two players like Merino and Le Normand, but they are not here”, as per quotes from Marca.

“I can’t even say Zubimendi will not leave at the last minute, They are irreplaceable players for us. We cannot look for excuses when these players are not here.”

Up next for Real Sociedad is a trip to Catalonia to face newly promoted Espanyol on August 24 followed by a Basque derby against Alaves.