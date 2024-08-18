Ilkay Gundogan contacts Manchester City over possible return as Barcelona exit edges closer

Ilkay Gundogan appears ever closer to leaving Barcelona this summer, having only arrived from Manchester City in 2023. The veteran midfielder sees it very difficult to command a regular starting place at the Catalan giants for the upcoming season, and with only a year left on his contract, it seems that he would prefer to leave now for a different challenge.

Hansi Flick expressed his confidence at Gundogan staying beyond the summer, but behind the scenes, a different scenario appears to be playing out. Rather surprisingly, a return to Manchester could be on the cards for the 33-year-old.

According to information from Catalunya Radio show “La TdT” (via Sport), Gundogan contacted Man City officials earlier this week to gauge their interest in regards to his possible return to the club. It’s also reported that the response was positive, with the reigning Premier League champions seemingly keen to re-sign their Champions League-winning captain from the 2022-23 season.

Barcelona would not stand in Gundogan’s way, as long as an amicable agreement was reached. His wages off the books would help with registering players that have yet to be signed up with La Liga, and it would also free up salary space for possible new signings.