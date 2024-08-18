Girona risk losing further key players as Napoli and Borussia Dortmund come calling

It’s been a hectic summer for Girona, who’ve had to deal with significant squad turnover on the back of their historic 2023-24 season. The likes of Aleix Garcia, Artem Dovbyk, Savio and Eric Garcia have all departed, and there could be more big names that end up heading for the exit door.

As revealed by Matteo Moretto, Napoli are weighing up a move for Ivan Martin. The dynamic midfielder formed an excellent partnership with Garcia and Yangel Herrera last season, but he could now be the second key midfielder to depart. He’s reported to have a €12m release clause in his contract.

Exclusiva. El Nápoles ha preguntado por Iván Martín, del Girona. El club italiano está estudiando las condiciones de un posible fichaje. Iván Martín es consciente del interés. Tiene una cláusula de 12 millones de euros. pic.twitter.com/q0fa5dwHWH — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 17, 2024

Furthermore, MD have reported that Borussia Dortmund remain interested in Martin’s teammate, Miguel Gutierrez. The Bundesliga giants have already held preliminary discussions with Girona over a possible move.

Martin and Gutierrez both started for Girona in their La Liga opener against Real Betis on Thursday, but their days at the club could be numbered. Their departures would be major blows, and sporting director Quique Carcel would need to scramble to secure sufficient replacements.