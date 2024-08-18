Erling Haaland bites back at Marc Cucurella over Euro 2024 mocking

Erling Haaland has offered the perfect response to Marc Cucurella’s jibe in their first Premier League meeting of the season.

The defending EPL champions eased to a 2-0 victory away at Cucurella’s Chelsea as Manchester City delivered a brutal top-flight lesson to Enzo Maresca.

Haaland opened the scoring for City in London with his fifth goal from three opening day appearances in English football.

His goal came about following a mix up in the Blues defence and the Norwegian easily swatted Cucurella aside to fire home.

At full time, Haaland was asked about Cucurella’s antics, after he appeared to mock him during Spain’s Euro 2024 celebrations.

Cucurella’s ‘Haaland tremble’ song always seemed likely to come back to haunt him and Haaland was ready with a put down.

🤣Haaland has NO time for Cucurella's tremble talk https://t.co/wVWtYxnC3S — Football España (@footballespana_) August 18, 2024

“Cucurella is a funny man. Last season he asked for my shirt and this summer he sings a song about me”, he said after the game.

Cucurella was asking for help then Haaland just walked past him 😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/I4uQHjjMZR — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) August 18, 2024

Social media has exploded in response to Haaland’s comments and his ultimate reply to Cucurella’s comments on a difficult start to the new domestic season for the Catalan defender.