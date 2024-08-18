Diego Simeone’s Joao Felix comments cast doubt on expected Chelsea transfer

It’s expected that Joao Felix will soon leave Atletico Madrid – this time, on a permanent basis. Chelsea are closing in on an agreement for the 24-year-old, whom they previously had on loan during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, Atleti head coach Diego Simeone does not see Felix as leaving any time soon, judging by his comments during Saturday’s pre-match press conference before Los Colchoneros’ La Liga opener against Villarreal. Simeone told the media that he is planning for this season with the Portuguese attacker (via Diario AS).

“Joao Felix is doing very well, and his behaviour is what any footballer who is part of a squad should have. He competes with his teammates, and the game tomorrow will determine how much time he will play or not this season.”

Felix’s sale is needed if Atleti are to close the signing of Conor Gallagher, who’s been in limbo for the past week. Simeone admitted that he is still looking for more additions to his squad before the transfer window closes.

“The squad is not closed yet, and we know what we’re looking for and what we want. Work is being done to finalize the squad.”

‼️ Diego Simeone repeated THREE times during the press conference that “the squad is not closed and work is being done.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/JE2w2X5wvT — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 18, 2024

It remains to be seen whether Monday’s trip to La Ceramica will be the final time that Felix is part of the Atletico Madrid squad. It seems likely that it’ll be the case.