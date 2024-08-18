Diego Simeone hints at Julian Alvarez’s Atletico Madrid debut at Villarreal

Julian Alvarez is all set for his Atletico Madrid debut against Villarreal tomorrow.

Los Roiblancos head to Castellon to kick off their La Liga campaign on the back of a busy summer of transfers.

The Argentinian has opened up on his decision to swap Manchester for Madrid as he wants to try a new challenge in his career.

Simeone swooped quickly to secure a transfer move to bring his compatriot to the Spanish capital as part of a major squad rebuild.

Ahead of the clash with the Yellow Submarine, Simeone confirmed Alvarez has trained fully, and the striker is ready to start.

“He did not have any holidays because he was thinking about his future. Knowing where he comes from, all the characteristics he has are close to Atletico’s DNA”, as per reports from Marca.

“He has earned an important place and hopefully we can form a team where his characteristics can help us.”

Simeone is expected to bring in his new players from the start with Norwegian star Alexander Sorloth potentially starting alongside Alvarez in attack.

Spain star Robin Le Normand will also make his competitive debut for Atletico after joining from Real Sociedad earlier this summer.