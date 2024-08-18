Details emerge of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid negotiations as Joao Felix and Conor Gallagher deals near

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have been locked in near constant talks for the past few weeks, as they try to reach deals for several players. While initially it looked as if Samu Omorodion would be heading to London, and Conor Gallagher the other way, now Joao Felix looks as if he will be the one to return to Stamford Bridge.

According to Matteo Moretto, Gallagher’s deal will be unaffected by the change in negotiations, and if indeed it does eventually go through, the England international will cost Atletico €42m. Felix on the other hand looks as if he may head to Chelsea cheaper than initially though.

🚨🇪🇸 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid would consider a sale for Samu Omorodion even for 50% of his rights, but NOT a loan. Real Sociedad, Juventus and Napoli want him on loan. His sale would allow the arrival of Conor Gallagher and a center-back. [🎖️: @marqoss, @relevo] pic.twitter.com/O70GNbkxn8 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 18, 2024

While Atletico had originally demanded more for Felix than Omorodion, Chelsea are hoping to get the deal done for a fixed fee of €40m plus bonuses. In addition, Felix is set to take a wage cut in order to head back to the Premier League.

It looks as if a deal is nearing, and while perhaps they might not get the fee initially desired, Atletico would surely consider it a success if they can get Felix’s long contract and high wages off their books, with no sign of reconciliation in the near future. After a mediocre season at Barcelona, his stock is not on the rise. Gallagher on the other hand is the same age, and Chelsea fans seem on the whole reluctant to part with him.