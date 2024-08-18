Celta Vigo prepared to sell former Celtic defender, high-earning attacker also on the chopping block

Celta Vigo are not planning any more signings, but in order for the books to be balanced, sales need to take place. Club bosses have identified two candidates that could be pushed towards the exit door before the summer transfer window closes on the 30th of August.

As per Relevo, Carl Starfelt is someone that Celta are aiming to sell. The Swedish central defender only joined from Celtic last summer, but it appears that he is behind Carlos Dominguez and Jailson in the pecking order under Claudio Giraldez – despite starting ahead of the latter against Alaves.

Jonathan Bamba is another that Celta are prepared to part ways with. He’s another that only arrived in the summer of 2023, but his high wages are a problem for the Galicians, who’d prefer to save his salary by moving him on in the coming weeks.

Celta should be very busy between now and the end of the summer, but only in terms of organising departures. Kevin Vazquez and Goncalo Paciencia should be the next to depart, but Starfelt and Bamba could follow.