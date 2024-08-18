Carlo Ancelotti: Finding ‘another’ Toni Kroos is impossible

Carlo Ancelotti has delivered the ultimate compliment to former Real Madrid star Toni Kroos ahead of their La Liga title defence.

The Los Blancos engine room will be without the German star for the first time since 2014 following his decision to retire this summer.

Kroos opted against signing another contract extension in Madrid, to stay on for the 2024/25 campaign, and he called time on his career after Euro 2024.

Ancelotti battled to change Kroos’ mind, but the Italian respected his decision to step away, despite the seismic change it would cause.

As the squad prepare for their La Liga and UEFA Champions League title defence, new players will take on more responsibility, and Ancelotti is determined not to draw comparisons.

“Replacing Toni Kroos is impossible, we don’t look for a replacement”, as per quotes from Marca.

“We will always miss him. There’s no one like him. It’s not bad to look for new things. It’s good for concentration.”

Ancelotti’s comments will be echoed by Real Madrid fans, who took Kroos to their heart during his decade at the club, after joining from Bayern Munich.

Kroos walked away from Real Madrid with four Spanish league titles and five Champions League plus one more in the latter from his time in Munich.