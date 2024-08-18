Real Madrid need to improve quickly after slipping up in their first La Liga game of the season after a 1-1 draw at Mallorca.

On a night of high expectations in Palma, Los Blancos were unable to break down a resolute Mallorca in the closing stages, as they struggled late on.

Kylian Mbappe’s debut was the big story but Carlo Ancelotti was focused on the other end of the pitch.

Mallorca created chances to go on and snatch a win in the final moments and Ancelotti was worried by a disjointed performance from his team away from home.

“I’m not happy with the draw because we could have done better. We needed to show more attitude”, as per quotes from Marca.

“But, I don’t want to make excuses. It’s a match we could have lost due to not having balance.

“This match can help us learn a lot, it’s a fairly clear match where we had problems.”

Ancelotti and Real Madrid will have the chance to get off the mark next weekend, in Mbappe’s first home game in Madrid, as Real Valladolid head to the Spanish capital on August 25.