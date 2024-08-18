Barcelona star with €30m asking price identified as Marc Guehi alternative by Newcastle United

Barcelona need to continue making sales if they are to have their entire first team squad registered with La Liga by the end of the summer transfer window. Mikayil Faye is expected to depart, but he will surely not be the only one heading for the exit door at Can Barca.

One player that could be sold is Andreas Christensen. The Danish defender did not start Saturday’s victory over Valencia, which could suggest that he is not a key part of Hansi Flick’s plans for the new season.

Barcelona bosses do not contemplate selling Christensen, although MD say that they would be willing to accept an offer in the region of €30m. This would be viable for Newcastle United, who have him as an option if they miss out on the signing of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United have Andreas Christensen on their radar. Barcelona will not sell him unless a crazy offer arrives. @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 18, 2024

Christensen has been one of Barcelona’s most consistent players since he arrived in 2022. If he were to be sold, his absence would undoubtedly be felt more than most would realise.