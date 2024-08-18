Barcelona set aim of making two more signings before transfer window closes

Up until now, Barcelona have only made two signings for the first team: Pau Victor and Dani Olmo. However, there is a desire to add further players to Hansi Flick’s squad, as there are multiple areas that need to be addressed before the summer is over.

As per Sport, sporting director Deco is determined to close at least two more signings. One of those is a new defensive midfielder – despite the impressive performances of Marc Casado and Marc Bernal against Valencia on Saturday night, but another option is wanted because of the ongoing injuries of Frenkie de Jong and Gavi, as well as the possible departure of Ilkay Gundogan.

Furthermore, Deco is still determined to sign a left winger. The pursuit of Nico Williams is effectively over, but a more economically-viable player could be signed instead. On top of this, a full-back or now – one of which is likely to be Joao Cancelo – may join, with Flick especially keen on a new left-back to compete with Alejandro Balde.

Deco’s job will be made very difficult because of Barcelona’s financial problems, although sales will help in this regard. Mikayil Faye looks set to depart on a permanent basis, and Vitor Roque could also, having not been registered with La Liga for the new season.