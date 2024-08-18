Barcelona preparing to launch effort to sign Manchester City defender

Despite their financial problems, Barcelona could yet add to the signings of Pau Victor and Dani Olmo. A new defensive midfielder is reportedly being sought, while it is expected that efforts will be made to re-sign Joao Cancelo.

Deco is convinced that he'll be able to make one or two more signings before the end of the transfer window. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 18, 2024

Cancelo enjoyed an indifferent loan spell in Catalonia last season. He’s since returned to Manchester City, although it’s highly unlikely that he will continue with the reigning Premier League champions. Numerous clubs are keen, but his only interest is a return to Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the situation to CaughtOffside.

“Discussions also continue over the possibility of bringing Joao Cancelo back to Barca. He’s high on their list and it will depend on Manchester City and Barca talks; not on the player as he’s clearly open to joining the club and returning in Spain. Talks will follow, so let’s see what happens.”

It’s clear that Barcelona cannot rely on Cancelo in big matches, especially from a defensive standpoint. However, he could be a valuable asset for Hansi Flick, provided that the terms of their expected agreement with Man City are favourable.