Barcelona could return to transfer but must meet conditions first

Barcelona may not yet be done yet in terms of signings this summer, with only Dani Olmo and Pau Victor having come through the door. However Sporting Director Deco is not currently spending his time on arrivals.

The Blaugrana spent €55m plus €7m in variables on Olmo, but are yet to be able to register the 26-year-old playmaker. However Matteo Moretto has explained to Football España that there is a chance they may yet make more signings. Before that happens, Sporting Director Deco will work exclusively on exits, with Mikayil Faye, Clement Lenglet and Vitor Roque top of his agenda.

The future of Álex Valle is uncertain. Yesterday when Balde needed to be replaced, he saw how he is behind Gerard Martín in the pecking order. @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 18, 2024

Lenglet has been closely linked to Atletico Madrid, but Los Rojiblancos are waiting to see if it is possible for top targets Piero Hincapie or David Hancko to come in first. Faye has been the subject of an offer from Rennes, but it appears Barcelona are yet to accept it, and Roque is currently the topic of discussions between Barcelona and Sporting CP. It looks as if they could all be loan deals though.