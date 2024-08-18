Barcelona breath sigh of relief following player’s injury problem against Valencia

Barcelona scraped a 2-1 victory over Valencia on Saturday night, and it was a game of positives for Hansi Flick. However, one drawback was a possible injury suffered by Alejandro Balde, who was forced off during his first appearance since January.

Balde suffered a blow to his upper leg during the first half, but he managed to play on until the 64th minute, when he had to be replaced by Gerard Martin. This sparked fears among Barcelona supporters, especially as the injury was in the same area that had previously ruled him out for 5-6 months.

Fortunately, Balde seems to be going. He confirmed on Instagram after the match that the problem is only minor.

“It was just a blow, it’s all good.”

Balde confirms on his Instagram that he is fine. ✅ pic.twitter.com/SOREGk7hJP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 17, 2024

Hansi Flick will be delighted that Balde is okay, as he’s expected to count on the 21-year-old heavily at left-back. Barcelona should have him available for next weekend’s match against Athletic Club, their first home fixture of the campaign.