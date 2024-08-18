Atletico Madrid star considering departure, replacement already lined up

Atletico Madrid are not done yet in the transfer market, despite having already wrapped up deals for Robin Le Normand, Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez. Club officials are hopeful of confirming the arrival of Conor Gallagher next week, while a left-sided centre-back is also being sought.

Furthermore, a new goalkeeper could be on the agenda. As per Marca, current backup Horatiu Moldovan is considering whether to leave Atleti before the end of the summer, as he searches for a regular starting spot that he will not get at the Civitas Metropolitano.

Atleti already have Moldovan’s replacement lined up. Earlier in the summer, they had two offers rejected for PSV Eindhoven’s Walter Benitez. He would be the preferred option for the sporting department, and their hope is that a deal can be negotiated for significantly lower than the current asking price, which is €5m.

It won’t be easy for Atletico Madrid to reduce PSV’s demands, as Benitez is their starting ‘keeper. However, they could soon have cash from the sale of Joao Felix, which would help their pursuit.