Atletico Madrid are approaching a crunch few days in their pursuit of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

The England international has returned to London, as talks stalled in the Spanish capital, and he will not fly back until firm progress is made.

Los Rojiblancos are preparing a fresh round of talks with the potential of Joao Felix being included in a swap to take Gallagher to the Spanish capital.

However, there remains the possibility to formulate a Plan B, and Atletico Madrid could revive their interest in Valencia star Javi Guerra.

Valencia Sporting Director Miguel Angel Corona previously claimed Atletico Madrid pulled out of a deal to sign Guerra earlier this month to focus on Gallagher.

As per a report from The Athletic, there is no set plan to look at Guerra again, but he is still on the radar if Gallagher stays put.

Gallagher is training alone since his return to Chelsea, with the Blues open to selling him, and his place at Stamford Bridge is uncertain if a transfer collapses.