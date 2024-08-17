Youssoufa Moukoko accepts major pay cut to seal Real Betis move

Real Betis are closing in on a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko.

Los Verdiblancos are urgently in need of reinforcements in their attack following a string of summer exits and injury issues at the club.

Manuel Pellegrini was forced to start utility player Aitor Rubial in attack in their La Liga opening draw at home to Girona as the situation worsens..

However, with the transfer window edging towards closure, Pellegrini is determined not to move forward short on options.

Moukoko wants to leave Dortmund, but Real Betis cannot afford his current salary, plus a €20m transfer fee.

As per the latest update from German football expert Florian Plettenberg, a breakthrough has been reached, with Dortmund keen to offload the 19-year-old.

Moukoko will take a pay cut, from his current €6m annual salary, with the clubs in agreement.

Real Betis will push for a season long loan, with an obligation to buy him in 2025, and Dortmund are satisfied by that offer.

Moukoko’s Dortmund career has dipped in recent seasons, following an incredible breakthrough, as he set new records as the youngest ever Bundesliga appearance maker and scorer and the youngest player to appear in the UEFA Champions League.