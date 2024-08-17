Barcelona head in at half time tied at 1-1 in their opening La Liga game of the 2024/25 season on the road at Valencia.

La Blaugrana are stating life under new boss Hansi Flick with the German coach’s first competitive outing since taking charge in Catalonia earlier this summer.

However, in a first half lacking in chances for either team, both sides scored in added time before the interval at the Estadio Mestalla.

Los Che striker Hugo Duro headed Valencia into a shock lead before veteran striker Robert Lewandowski prodded Barcelona level.

Barca level it before the break! 🔵🔴 Robert Lewandowski is up and running for the new LALIGA season 😤 pic.twitter.com/iksqSmELb7 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 17, 2024

The Polish international was adjudged by VAR to have stayed just onside as he converted Lamine Yamal’s volleyed cross from close range.

His goals sets the second half up for a thriller on the east coast, as Flick aims for a debut win, and Barcelona have not lost away at rivals Valencia in La Liga action since 2020.

Images via Getty Images