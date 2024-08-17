Villarreal offered chance to sign Real Betis goalkeeper as replacement for Filip Jorgensen

Villarreal are still looking for a new goalkeeper, following the departure of Filip Jorgensen to Chelsea. They’ve been linked with Luis Maximiano and Wojciech Szczesny in recent weeks, although as of yet, nothing is advanced with any target. This could be good news for Real Betis.

Alvaro Valles is one of the ‘keepers that has been considered by Villarreal, although the 26-year-old only wants to join Betis. However, Los Verdiblancos will not advance their interest until Rui Silva is sold, and bearing this in mind, they’ve now offered the Portuguese stopper to their La Liga rivals – as per Marca.

The report states that Villarreal do not consider Silva to be a priority target, but if they do miss out on their preferred options. That could mean that a deal takes place in the final days of the transfer window, meaning that it would be the case for Betis in their long-running pursuit of Valles.