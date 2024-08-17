Sevilla negotiate sale of Olympic silver medallist with €20m asking price

Sevilla had two players in the gold medal match of the 2024 Olympic Games: Juanlu Sanchez and Loic Bade. Both players returned in time for Friday’s La Liga opener against Las Palmas, but interestingly, only the former was selected to start.

Bade was not called upon by Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta, and it could be that he was asked by club bosses not the risk the French central defender. According to Diario AS, Sevilla are currently negotiating the sale of the 24-year-old, who has attracted interest from numerous clubs across Europe.

Stuttgart are currently best-placed to sign Bade, and their latest offer is close to Sevilla’s asking price, which is reported to be €20m. Another Bundesliga side, Hoffenheim, are also keen, and have launched an enquiry.

However, Bade’s idea – for now – is to continue at Sevilla. This isn’t ideal for club bosses, as his sale would help improve the financial situation, which is currently somewhat precarious.