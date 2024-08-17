Robert Lewandowski double seals debut Barcelona win for Hansi Flick

Barcelona have kicked off their 2024/25 La Liga season with a 2-1 comeback win away at Valencia.

La Blaugrana made the trip to the Estadio Mesatalla looking to extend an unbeaten league record away at Los Che which stretched back to 2020.

However, in a first half lacking in chances for either team, new boss Hansi Flick had to wait until stoppage time to see a breakthrough.

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski showed his sharpness from close range to cancel out Hugo Duro’s opener just before the break.

That tipped the balance for Barcelona after restart as Lewandowski instantly fired them in front from the penalty spot.

Despite not being able to find a third goal late on, Flick was able to rotate his team in the closing stages, as the former Bayern Munich head coach secured the victory he craved.

Next up for Flick is a first home league game against Athletic Club on August 24.

