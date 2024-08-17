Revealed: The sacrifice Joao Cancelo would need to make to re-join Barcelona

It’s no secret that Joao Cancelo is prioritising a return to Barcelona this summer. His time at the club last season wasn’t easy, with several high-profile mistakes in big matches, and despite the fact that Hansi Flick already has good options in the full-back positions, it seems inevitable that the Catalans will make their move.

However, it won’t be under any circumstances. As per Sport, Barcelona do not want to pay a loan fee – something that Manchester City are begrudgingly willing to accept. Furthermore, they will not assume Cancelo’s full wages, and this is where the problems start to begin.

Man City will not pay any of Cancelo’s salary, so in order for an agreement to take place, the player himself must agree to forego the portion of his wages that Barcelona do not intend to cover.

The report states that Barcelona want Cancelo to be their starting right-back for this season, which would likely mean that Jules Kounde plays centrally – his preferred position. It’s a bold move to put their faith in the Portuguese defender, but Jorge Mendes – Cancelo’s agent and close friend of Joan Laporta – is pushing hard to ensure that his client gets his desired return to Catalonia.