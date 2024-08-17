Imanol Alguacil proud over Martin Zubimendi’s Liverpool rejection

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil has opened up on Liverpool’s failed move for Martin Zubimendi.

La Real stood their ground in their objective of keeping their midfield star as the Premier League giants launched an ambitious move to bring him to Anfield.

As the transfer saga rolled on, with Zubimendi open to considering a move away from the Basque Country for the first time in his career, Alguacil held his nerve.

Despite Liverpool’s willingness to pay Zubimendi’s €60m release clause in San Sebastian, the final call was left to the player, in a tense decision for the Spanish international.

The temptation of moving to Liverpool was huge for Zubimendi but he opted to stay loyal to his boyhood club and rejected an exit.

Ahead of Real Sociedad’s La Liga season start this weekend, Zubimendi is expected to start against Rayo Vallecano, and Alguacil believes his stance sends a message.

“Liverpool is a historic and great club and the fact a player like Martin said ‘no’ is a reason to be proud”, as per reports from Relevo.

“That means that things are being done well at the club.

“Now it was Liverpool, but who says it won’t be another powerful team that wants to take Martín in future. For me the greatest is Real Sociedad, and he must have thought the same, that’s why he decided to stay,”

Despite the positive news on Zubimendi’s future, midfield partner Mikel Merino will not feature against Rayo, as he closes in on a move to Arsenal.