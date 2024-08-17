Hansi Flick: Even opposition fans want to see Lamine Yamal play

Hansi Flick hailed Lamine Yamal as Barcelona opened their 2024/25 La Liga season with a 2-1 win at Valencia.

Flick secured a perfect result on the road at the Estadio Mestalla, as goals either side of the break from Robert Lewandowski, sealed a debut three points for the German.

Barcelona were unable to snatch a result sealing third goal late on but Flick was happy with his team’s performance.

Flick opted to start Lamine Yamal in the starting line up, despite a delayed return to preseason, after winning Euro 2024 with Spain in a sensational summer.

The 17-year-old has also endured a difficult week in his personal life after his father was attacked and stabbed in their hometown of Mataro.

However, despite the off-field focus, Flick insisted his teenage superstar is one of the best players in La Liga, and even opposition fans appreciate his quality.

“He’s a fantastic player. He’s important for us and everyone wants to see him play, and that’s why they applauded him here too”, as per quotes from Marca.

“It’s very important to start with a win. We were better in the second half as we made mistakes in the first half. The goal just before half time was very important.

Next up for Flick is a first home league game against Athletic Club on August 24.

Images via Getty Images