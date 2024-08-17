Conor Gallagher training alone as Atletico Madrid transfer saga continues

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is training alone ahead of renewed transfer talks with Atletico Madrid next week.

The England international has returned to London in recent days following a bizarre twist in his long running link to the Spanish capital.

The two clubs have been working on combined deals with Samu Omorodion and Gallagher involved in a swap, but the former rejected the move as terms were changed in the agreement.

As that move collapsed, a new approach was drawn up, with ongoing discussions on a swap with wantaway winger Joao Felix, and fresh talks aree expected in the coming days.

Gallagher is not part of Chelsea’s plans for the incoming Premier League season and will not feature in their campaign opener against Manchester City tomorrow.

As per the latest update from Marca, he is training alone at Chelsea’s Cobham base, as he awaits the next move.

Gallagher will not fly back to Madrid until terms are complete following the frustration of agreeing to leave before being sent back.