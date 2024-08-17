Carlo Ancelotti confirms mid-season player breaks at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has set out his plan for mid-season player breaks at Real Madrid in the 2024/25 campaign.

Los Blancos are gearing up for a mammoth season across multiple competitions with the addition of extra games across the board.

An increase of matches in their UEFA Champions League title defence is one factor alongside the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December and an expanded FIFA Club World Cup next summer.

Ancelotti needs to balance his resources with international call ups also factored into his plans.

Ahead of their domestic opener against Mallorca tomorrow, Ancelotti outlined how he will grant players time off, to ensure they remain fresh for match action throughout the season.

“We’re not thinking about 2025-26, it could start early because of the World Cup. The players need rest and holidays, we’re thinking about individual holidays for the players”, as per quotes from Marca.

“A player cannot play for a week and go to rest with his family, especially with internationals, they have very little rest. We’re evaluating it with the medical team in our physical preparation.

“For example, if Vinicius goes to Brazil to play two games, he’ll have four or five days off when he returns. It’s not that he won’t play in the next game, it’s that he won’t train, it’s the only way. He can do what he wants on those days, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The next scheduled international break comes at the start of September, with a host of Los Blancos players expected to join up for UEFA Nations League duty, plus FIFA World Cup qualifiers for South American teams.