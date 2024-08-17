Benfica step up Ansi Fati transfer interest

Ansu Fati looks increasingly likely to move on from Barcelona before the end of the month.

The Spanish international has returned to Catalonia this summer following an injury disrupted loan spell at Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023/24.

However, despite appearing to regain full fitness in recent weeks, injuries remain a concern and he is not in the club’s immediate plans.

Barcelona are still open minded on Fati’s long term place but they could push for another loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

Interest from the Premier League and France’s Ligue 1 continues to develop but Portuguese giants Benfica are the rumoured front runners as per Pedro Almeida.

Benfica are hoping their ability to offer UEFA Champions League football will tip the balance for them and they will be requested to pay a portion of Fati’s salary to wrap up an agreement .

If they formalise their interest into a bid the deal is expected to move swiftly in the coming days.