Barcelona star’s absence from La Liga opener is not transfer-related

Barcelona supporters were shocked when it was revealed that Ilkay Gundogan was not included in Hansi Flick’s squad for the club’s opening fixture of the 2024-25 La Liga season, against Valencia on Saturday evening. For some, it was seen as a possible indication of an impending sale.

Gundogan has been linked with a move away this summer, amid reports that club bosses are keen for him to be sold. However, the German midfielder’s absence is not transfer-related, as reported by Sport.

Gundogan suffered a head injury during Barcelona’s Joan Gamper Trophy defeat to Monaco on Monday, and although it appeared that he had recovered from that knock, he suffered with headaches and dizziness during Saturday’s training session. This led the club’s medical staff to rule him out.

If it turns out that Gundogan is suffering with a concussion, he will be unable to train until later next week. However, he should be back in time for Barcelona’s match against Athletic Club next weekend, which will be a relief for Flick.