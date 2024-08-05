WATCH: Barcelona fans livid with Antonio Rudiger after he leaves one on emerging starlet in Clasico clash

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is an egalitarian in the sense that everyone he comes up against gets the rough treatment. Much was made of the fact that he was seen shoving and nipping, as is his custom, at new 18-year-old signing Endrick Felipe in training. However Barcelona fans are much less forgiving of a challenge he made during their Clasico clash at the weekend.

Los Blancos went down 2-1 to Barcelona in New Jersey, as the two sides prepare for the upcoming season, and it was 22-year-old Pau Victor who came up trumps, his brace securing the win for Barcelona. Culers were not best pleased to see Rudiger leave one on Victor during the match though.

#FCBarcelona fans generally aren't disposed to giving Antonio Rudiger the benefit of the doubt. Many have been left furious with the German after this clip emerged from their friendly on Saturday night though, of his 'fall' on Pau Victor. pic.twitter.com/nZoqQUhwm3 — Football España (@footballespana_) August 5, 2024

The veteran defender did not exactly do his best to avoid falling on Victor, catching his back with his knee and then grazing’s Victor’s head with his foot. As is the case of much of Rudiger’s work at putting off forwards, he maintained a degree of plausible deniability, but Victor no doubt felt his presence. During the summer, Rudiger nearly got into a bust-up with Germany teammate Niclas Fullkrug following a coming together in training too.