Real Madrid to make shock late move for defender during late stages of transfer window

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told the world that their transfer speculation was no longer of much use on their preseason tour in the USA, saying that their squad was closed, and there would be no more additions. However they will make one more attempt at a third signing this summer, after Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe arrived.

According to Relevo, Real Madrid will give Bayern Munich a decision to make before the end of the transfer window on Alphonso Davies. The Canadian left-back is out of contract next summer, and it looks as if he will run down his contract, and sign for Real Madrid on a free, although Bayern will try to change his mind.

Los Blancos intend to make a final offer for Davies though, likely in the final days of the transfer window, to see if they can tempt the Bavarian giants into taking the money. Even so, there are not high hopes they will be able to, as Real Madrid still have no intention of nearing Bayern’s €50m demands for Davies, but with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia on the books, there is no concern if the move does not come off. Another factor working against Real Madrid is that Bayern’s Hiroki Ito, who can cover at left-back, is out long-term.

Certainly Real Madrid have nothing to lose in making a late offer for Davies, and if they end up with the 23-year-old on the cheap, it will feel like something of a coup, and give the club a boost going into the thick of the season. Bayern have been stubborn on the Davies matter so far though, and it would require a change of strategy on their part.