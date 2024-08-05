Jude Bellingham in trouble with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti after phone call

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will return to training this week after his break, following Euro 2024 with England, as Los Blancos prepare for the European Supercup against Atalanta on the 14th of August. However he will have some explaining to do on his return.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke with the media on Sunday evening, and explained that Bellingham had ignored a call, only to pick up to one of his teammates moments later.

“I got annoyed with him because he didn’t answer me when I called him. I told Vinicius to call him and he picked it up right away. He handed me the phone and I was able to talk to him,” Ancelotti told Relevo, albeit the fact the Italian was laughing suggests he might be not face much in the way of punishment.

Bellingham is not the first person to ignore a work call while on holiday, but responding to Vinicius certainly makes it a touch awkward for the 20-year-old. Ancelotti will primarily be concerned with whether Bellingham comes back fully rested from an exhausting season with Los Blancos and England.