Conor Gallagher to leave Chelsea to join Atletico Madrid

After several days of intense speculation over his future, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has accepted a proposal from Atletico Madrid. He is due to fly to the Spanish capital to complete his move on Monday.

The 24-year-old England international has rejected multiple contract offers from Chelsea to extend his deal beyond next summer, while the Blues have encouraged him to take the €40m deal on the table from Atletico. Their motive was to avoid him leaving either on a free, or joining Premier League rivals to Aston Villa or Tottenham Hotspur.

Gallagher had been given until the end of the week to make his decision, and Atletico had even worked out a deal for Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra in case their move for the Chelsea midfielder collapsed. It seems Guerra will now be back on the market, with Girona and Real Sociedad both showing interest.

Fabrizio Romano broke the news on Gallagher’s green light, and it has since been confirmed by other sources in England. Gallagher will pen a five-year deal with Atletico, and strengthen the midfield, with competition for places set to be heated this year. Koke Resurreccion, Rodrigo de Paul and Marcos Llorente are now all under threat for their spot in the side.

After confirming the signings of Robin Le Normand and Alexander Sorloth, Gallagher’s arrival means Los Rojiblancos have just one remaining priority, to add another central defender.