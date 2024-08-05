Conor Gallagher keeping options open on Atletico Madrid transfer

Atletico Madrid appear no closer to agreeing a deal for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

Los Rojiblancos have been focused on intense talks to secure an agreement to bring the England international to the Spanish capital.

However, as the speculation grows, Chelsea’s deadline of August 5, for a deal to be wrapped up has now passed.

Atletico Madrid remain keen on a deal, but they are also looking at Valencia star Javi Guerra, with Chelsea open to a sale.

The ball remains in Gallagher’s court, with no intention to sign an extension at Stamford Bridge, as the midfielder continues to stall.

As per the latest from the Daily Mail, Gallagher has rejected the same offer from Chelsea on two occasions, with his representatives in talks with all parties.

With Chelsea wanting to move him, and Atletico Madrid working on a tight schedule, Gallagher will need to make a quick decision to avoid being left with no options on the table.