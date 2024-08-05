Carlo Ancelotti addresses prospect of bringing Chelsea player back to Real Madrid – ‘We love him’

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is one of many they are trying to move on, but it looks as if a return to Real Madrid is not on the cards, at least as things stand.

Andriy Lunin returned to his back-up role at the end of last season with Thibaut Courtois back from injury, having beaten Kepa out to be the Belgian’s back-up. Amid talk that Lunin is keen to have a bigger role than he will receive this coming season though, and with the Ukraine international yet to pen a new contract, it has left many speculating over his future.

Meanwhile Kepa has been tipped to return to the Santiago Bernabeu if Lunin does leave, reportedly turning down an offer from Saudi Arabia to wait and see what happens with Lunin. As reported by Fabrizio Romano though, Carlo Ancelotti has noted that they do not need Kepa currently.

“In that position, we are covered. Kepa did really well. We were really happy to have him here but I don’t know what’s going to happen this season. We love him!”

🚨⚪️ Ancelotti on Kepa’s return: “In that position, we are covered. Kepa did really well. We were really happy to have him here but I don’t know what’s going to happen this season. We love him!”. ↪️ It all depends on Lunin’s future; if he leaves in August, Kepa will be ready. pic.twitter.com/DAz2yNRgXd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2024

It seems there are few top clubs looking for a goalkeeper this summer, and while Lunin may be considering an exit, the main issue may well be a lack of offers that fulfil both the player’s desires and Real Madrid’s demands. The 25-year-old was in excellent form last season, but was also dropped during Euro 2024 by his country after an error in the first match.