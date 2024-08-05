Barcelona forward keen on Serie A move if agreement can be found between clubs

Barcelona forward Vitor Roque has barely been given a chance to show what he can do, but it seems as if he is destined to leave the club just six months into a deal that is valid until 2031. The 19-year-old has not managed to impress new manager Hansi Flick sufficiently in the opening weeks of preseason.

Roque turned down the chance to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, despite it no doubt including a large wage hike, but Sport say he would be keen on a move to Lazio. The Eagles had suggested a €20m move for 50% of his rights to Barcelona, but that did not seem to tempt the Blaugrana, who feel the offer was too low. If the clubs could find an agreement for Roque though, he would be open to a switch.

The Brazilian still does not understand why Barcelona have changed their minds just six months after signing him for a €30m outlay, with another €31m available variables. However Barcelona have already accepted that they believe they have made a mistake, although naturally they will try to recoup their investment.

It is certainly a messy situation for Barcelona, who are in no position to be making errors in the transfer market, let alone expensive ones. It also leaves them with a large problem on the horizon: the chief reason that Roque was signed was due to an awareness that once the 35-year-old Robert Lewandowski either leaves or can no longer perform as wanted, Barcelona were not in a financial position to sign a top number nine at the peak of their powers.