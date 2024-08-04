WATCH: Highlights as Pau Victor inspires Barcelona to victory in pre-season Clasico

For the third successive year, Barcelona have won the pre-season Clasico showdown in the United States. They defeated Real Madrid 1-0 and 3-0 in 2022 and 2023 respectively, and in 2024’s edition, they secured a 2-1 victory in New Jersey.

⚽ Pau Víctor x2 pic.twitter.com/rFKEvwz4lU — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 4, 2024

The match was interrupted early on due to extreme weather at the MetLife Stadium, but fortunately, the action did resume for those in attendance and watching across the world. Barcelona were the better team in the first half, and their reward was a 42nd-minute opener from Pau Victor, who finished from close range after being set up by Robert Lewandowski.

10 minutes into the second period, Victor would grab his and Barcelona’s second. Alex Valle was influential in the first goal, and on this occasion, his cross was stabbed home at close range by Victor, who made it three goals in two matches in the United States.

With three goals in two games, Pau Víctor is Barcelona's pre-season top scorer. @martinezferran pic.twitter.com/KO00mD4Vh3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 4, 2024

Nico Paz was a second half substitute for Real Madrid, and he managed to find a goal to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute. However, it was not enough for Los Blancos to avoid defeat for the third successive summer against their bitter rivals.

In the grand scheme of things, the results mean very little in these matches – as was shown last summer/season. However, it will be a morale-boosting victory for Barcelona, as they aim to challenge Real Madrid much more closely in 2024-25.