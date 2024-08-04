Villarreal sign former Arsenal record transfer

Villarreal have moved quickly to bolster their attack with a free transfer move for Nicolas Pepe.

The Yellow Submarine have received a cash injection in the last 12 hours with Alexander Sorloth joining Atletico Madrid in a €30m+ deal.

However, the money will be invested across multiple targets in Castellon, with Pepe arriving without a fee following his exit from Trabzonspor.

Pepe joined the Turkish side last summer, following a previous contract release from Arsenal, with the Ivory Coast international earning an unwanted reputation in the Premier League.

👀Villarreal have completed a free transfer move for…..Nicolas Pepe 🇨🇮 https://t.co/XNzPqmwUaK — Football España (@footballespana_) August 4, 2024

The Gunners paid a then club record €79m fee to bring him to London from Lille on the back of two superb seasons in France.

Despite being highly rated, his time at Arsenal became a symbol of their struggles, with Pepe labelled as one of the Premier League’s biggest transfer flops.

His switch to Villarreal includes a contract until 2026, and a new chapter in his career, with a first ever La Liga season incoming.