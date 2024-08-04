Villarreal considering making move for Barcelona defender following Premier League departure

On Saturday, Villarreal confirmed the sale of Jorge Cuenca to Fulham. The 24-year-old central defender leaves after three years at La Ceramica.

𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐎 𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Jorge Cuenca. El Villarreal CF y el Fulham FC alcanzan un acuerdo de traspaso por el defensa madrileño. — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) August 3, 2024

Cuenca joined Villarreal from Barcelona in 2021, and his replacement could make the same career jump this summer. As reported by Relevo, the Yellow Submarine are eyeing up a move for Clement Lenglet, who is very likely to be leaving Barcelona before the transfer window closes.

Lenglet did not feature during El Clasico in the early hours of Sunday morning, which could be a sign that Barcelona are preparing for an imminent departure. Their preference would be to organise a sale, although they are open to a third loan deal in three years – after agreements with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Villarreal would likely try to loan Lenglet, although the French defender’s high wages are expected to be a stumbling block. Barcelona want any interested clubs to pay a significant portion, which is economically unviable for most.