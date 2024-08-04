Valencia agree deal with Bayern Munich to sign exciting attacker, personal terms also done

Earlier on Sunday, Bayern Munich sporting director confirmed that Bryan Zaragoza, who has struggled since joining the club in January from Granada, would be leaving this summer on loan. A return to La Liga seemed most likely, with Valencia and Girona the leading candidates to secure an agreement.

It’s now been reported by Hector Gomez of Tribuna Deportiva that Valencia have seemingly won the race. They agreed terms with both Bayern and Zaragoza on a loan deal without an option to buy.

📰 𝗡𝗘𝗚𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗢́𝗡 𝗔𝗕𝗜𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗔 🗣️ El @valenciacf tiene muy avanzado un acuerdo con el @fcbayern y Bryan Zaragoza 🇸🇬 No ha autorizado todavía su llegada 🚨 El jugador ahora mismo ha elegido VCF pero si no se cierra pronto elegirá otro destino pic.twitter.com/DMMMm27ipi — Héctor Gómez (@Generaldepie_) August 4, 2024

Zaragoza would be Valencia’s fourth signing of the summer, after Stole Dimitrievski, Rafa Mir and Dani Gomez. However, despite reaching an agreement of terms with Bayern and Zaragoza, the deal has not yet been green-lighted by Peter Lim, Los Che’s controversial majority shareholder.

There’s no doubt that Zaragoza would be a very exciting signing for Valencia, even if he’d only be arriving on loan. For now, the deal remains in limbo until Lim gives his approval – if he takes too long, Girona could be able to nip in.