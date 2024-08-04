Olivier Giroud claims Antoine Griezmann is ‘jealous’ over MLS move

Olivier Giroud has dropped a cheeky hint over Antoine Griezmann joining him in MLS.

The veteran striker opted to make the move across the Atlantic as part of his desire to extend his career in the USA.

Giroud confirmed his international retirement after France’s Euro 2024 semi final exit and he will no longer compete alongside Griezmann for Les Bleus.

After signing a contract at Los Angeles FC, until the end of 2025, Giroud admitted is confident Griezmann will one day make the move to MLS.

Griezmann has consistently hinted at his desire to play in North America before retirement, with Los Angeles a possible option.

“When he saw the news that I signed for LAFC, he was a bit jealous!, Giroud told an interview with MLS Soccer.

“I told him, ‘Don’t worry, we will meet each other hopefully soon.’ I don’t know where we are with the club, but I messaged him straight away when I saw he was linked with the club and he told me ‘Let’s see.’ I know he loves the US. Basketball, baseball, soccer. One day or another he will come here.”

Griezmann has been omitted from Atletico Madrid’s final two preseason games this month, in Hong Kong and Sweden, as the club look to ease him back into action after an extended summer break.

The 33-year-old is currently under contract in Madrid until 2026 but there is a chance he could move on next summer if his level drops.