Marc Guiu has opened up on his summer decision to leave Barcelona for Chelsea.

The 18-year-old Catalan native accepted an offer from the Premier League side after opting against a contract extension at Barcelona.

He broke into the Barcelona first team last season, with a handful of senior appearances, but his long term place was unclear.

Despite initial criticism over rumours of Guiu wanting a higher salary, as part of his Barcelona renewal talks, the teenager rejected that suggestion ahead of his Premier League debut this month.

“There was not an issue with my contract. I’ve always dreamt of playing in the Premier League and Chelsea is a great club with lots of history”, as per reports BBC Sport.

“It was a tough decision but it was an amazing opportunity, so I had to go for it”

Guiu has featured regularly for Chelsea in their preseason tour of the USA, and he is determined to make an impact, despite reports of Chelsea considering loan offers.

His chances will be impacted by Chelsea’s moves in the final weeks of the transfer window with Romelu Lukaku and David Datro Fofana potentially moving on from Stamford Bridge.