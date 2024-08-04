“Let’s not go crazy” – Carlo Ancelotti remains calm in face of Real Madrid’s El Clasico defeat

Real Madrid named a vastly more experienced side than Barcelona during Sunday’s El Clasico showdown in New Jersey, but ultimately, it was a third successive pre-season defeat for Los Blancos against their bitter rivals.

Last summer, Carlo Ancelotti’s side lost 3-0, and in the grand scheme of things, it mattered very little as they went on to win three trophied during the 2023-24 campaign, including La Liga and the Champions League. As expected, Real Madrid’s manager is not worried about the defeat, or the manner of it – quotes via Diario AS.

“It was a match with good intensity and good plays. Obviously, we continue our line of preparation, little by little the players return. We take advantage of these games to give minutes and we continue.

“Let’s not go crazy. They are pre-season games, we are missing eight players… The result is not as important for us as getting the players in good shape.”

Ancelotti also spoke on Vinicius, who threatened throughout his 33-minute cameo in his first appearance of pre-season.

“He was good, and looked in good shape. It is clear that he has worked on vacation. The players are now back in good physical shape and don’t need a lot of work.”

There’s certainly no cause for concern for Real Madrid after this defeat. It would have been nice to claim some bragging rights, but they’d much prefer it if that happened next May/June.