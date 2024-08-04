“Let’s not go crazy” – Carlo Ancelotti remains calm in face of Real Madrid’s El Clasico defeat

Real Madrid named a vastly more experienced side than Barcelona during Sunday’s El Clasico showdown in New Jersey, but ultimately, it was a third successive pre-season defeat for Los Blancos against their bitter rivals.
Last summer, Carlo Ancelotti’s side lost 3-0, and in the grand scheme of things, it mattered very little as they went on to win three trophied during the 2023-24 campaign, including La Liga and the Champions League. As expected, Real Madrid’s manager is not worried about the defeat, or the manner of it – quotes via Diario AS.
“It was a match with good intensity and good plays. Obviously, we continue our line of preparation, little by little the players return. We take advantage of these games to give minutes and we continue.
“Let’s not go crazy. They are pre-season games, we are missing eight players… The result is not as important for us as getting the players in good shape.”
Ancelotti also spoke on Vinicius, who threatened throughout his 33-minute cameo in his first appearance of pre-season.
“He was good, and looked in good shape. It is clear that he has worked on vacation. The players are now back in good physical shape and don’t need a lot of work.”
There’s certainly no cause for concern for Real Madrid after this defeat. It would have been nice to claim some bragging rights, but they’d much prefer it if that happened next May/June.
No RM fans care about preseasons, we care about actual trophies, 0-3 preseason last year became 3-0, I remember a certain raphinha who claimed dildoIona are better than RM after they beat Inter 5-0 and look how the rest happened.
It is a sad feeling to be beaten by Barcelona whether it is on pre-season games or not. I don’t actually understand if it is only a good thing to Ancelotti and other management of Madrid to let this painful thing happen to Madrid fans every season. If you may not be aware of what this is doing to us, you should as from now know that it kills us.
No it doesn’t. We lost 3-0 to them last preseason and went on to beat them both home and away while also winning Laliga. Nobody really cares too much about preseason cuz when it truly matters we’ll win
Frankly as a Barcelona fan I’m more torn and despaired by the feeling of Real Madrid bringing in so many more trophies than we did in last what 10 years back (probably the double, didn’t bother to count because it hurts) with better ran club moneywise, them being seen as more preferred destination for hottest young talents and taking everything away from us and humiliating us last season.
I would swap those friendly games in a heartbeat for their success on and off the pitch.
You are probably crazy if you think those exhibitions mean a hill of beans to their fans.