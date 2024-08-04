Joao Felix targeted by supporters as he makes goalscoring return for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe 3-1 at the Coliseum in their second pre-season friendly of the summer, with the big talking point from the match being the return of Joao Felix. It’s the first time that the Portuguese has featured for Atleti since returning from his Barcelona loan spell, and in truth, many did not expect him to ever wear Los Colchoneros’ jersey again.

Felix started on the left for Atleti, and it was a successful performance. He scored the second goal of the game for Diego Simeone’s side just before the half time interval.

João Félix’s goal for Atlético Madrid. 🇵🇹pic.twitter.com/lq2NOv5WBo — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 3, 2024

Last season in particular, Felix appeared to burn his bridges with everyone associated with Atleti, which is what made his return so surprising. A small section of supporters at the Coliseum made their feelings known to the 24-year-old with a rather unpleasant chant.

🚨🇵🇹 Insults from a small part of Atlético Madrid’s fans against Joao Félix: “Ese portugués, hijo p*ta es (That Portuguese, son of a b*tch).”@marqoss pic.twitter.com/6lN6197Cr4 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 3, 2024

It’s been a positive start to pre-season for Felix, although it remains far from certain that he will stay with Atletico Madrid for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign. He’s reportedly holding out for a return to Barcelona, while he’s also receiving strong interest from Aston Villa and Benfica, another of his former clubs.