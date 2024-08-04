Joao Felix named in Atletico Madrid preseason squad despite fan fury

Joao Felix will travel with Atletico Madrid for a preseason friendly in Hong Kong next week.

Los Rojiblancos face local side Kitchee on August 7 before travelling to Gothenburg to take on Juventus four days later.

Diego Simeone has confirmed his travelling party for the first game which is unlikely to change in Sweden.

Felix’s inclusion mirrors Simeone’s summer strategy of keeping Felix in his plans until an acceptable offer arrives to take him away from Madrid.

🚨Joao Felix will travel for Atletico Madrid's friendly in Hong Kong https://t.co/zRYx8fUiwz — Football España (@footballespana_) August 4, 2024

Ahead of the flight to Asia, Premier League side Aston Villa remain as the main option for Felix, with Benfica out of the race, and Barcelona unlikely to revive their interest.

Felix scored in his first preseason appearance, a 3-1 win over Getafe before flying out of the Spanish capital, with a selection of Atletico Madrid fans subjecting him to offensive chanting.

His open desire to rejoin Barcelona has angered many fans, alongside his criticism of his parent club, whilst on loan in Catalonia last season.

No move will be made until the squad return from Sweden with their La Liga campaign starting on August 19.