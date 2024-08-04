Injury worry casts doubt on Villarreal’s €20.5m move for La Liga striker

Following the sale of Alexander Sorloth to Atletico Madrid, Villarreal are now in the market for a new striker (or two). They had looked close to sorting an immediate replacement, although there are serious doubts about whether that deal will take place.

It was reported earlier in the weekend that Villarreal had agreed a fee with Getafe for Borja Mayoral. The 27-year-old had looked very close to signing for Real Sociedad, but with this intervention from the Yellow Submarine, he looked destined for a move to La Ceramica.

However, that now may not happen. As reported by Javier Valle, and confirmed by Matteo Moretto, Villarreal are put the deal to sign Mayoral on hold. During medical exanimations on Friday, it was found that the striker’s knee injury, which he suffered in March, has not fully healed.

El asunto entre el Villarreal y Borja Majoral es exactamente este. Aunque el acuerdo no estuvo tan lejos, el Villarreal decidió aparcar la negociación por dudas físicas. https://t.co/A3izWp5OIS — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 3, 2024

This has caused Villarreal to consider other options, especially as they are not prepared to take the risk on Mayoral for the time being, given that he would cost €20.5m. It remains to be seen if they find another striker.